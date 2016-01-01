Overview

Dr. Bert Nayfack, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Berwyn Heights, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Nayfack works at Maryland Health & Wellness Solution in Berwyn Heights, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.