Dr. Nayfack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bert Nayfack, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bert Nayfack, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Berwyn Heights, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Univ. Psychological Center6201 Greenbelt Rd Ste U18, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740 Directions (301) 345-1919Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 103 S Adams St, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 345-1919
- Suburban Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Bert Nayfack, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1124051768
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Nayfack accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayfack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayfack. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayfack.
