Overview

Dr. Bert Mandelbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Mandelbaum works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.