Dr. Henkel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bert Henkel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bert Henkel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Henkel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bert J. Henkel Dpm PA4301 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 981-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henkel?
Very fast and sociable
About Dr. Bert Henkel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477519338
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henkel accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henkel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Henkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.