Overview

Dr. Bert Chen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Georgia Urology PA in Conyers, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.