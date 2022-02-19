Overview

Dr. Bert Brown, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Macedonia, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Physician Hearing Centers in Macedonia, OH with other offices in Mayfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Peritonsillar Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.