Dr. Berrin Monteleone, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Berrin Monteleone, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from B.N. MANDAL UNIVERSITY MADHEPURA / MATA GUJRI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Monteleone works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Hempstead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop Pediatric Associates
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 210, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-4600
  2. 2
    Winthrop Pediatric Associates
    175 Fulton Ave Ste 100, Hempstead, NY 11550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 292-1034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abnormal Thyroid
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Berrin Monteleone, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972765220
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • B.N. MANDAL UNIVERSITY MADHEPURA / MATA GUJRI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Genetics and Genomics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berrin Monteleone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monteleone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monteleone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monteleone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monteleone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monteleone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monteleone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

