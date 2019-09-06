Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Cain Neurosurgery Clinic A Professional Medical Corp.212 Walnut St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 323-1809
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was visiting Louisiana and tweaked my back. Dr McHugh did amazing work! I was up and walking the next day. He was very attentive and considerate. I would recommend him to anyone with back pain. I wish I could have him work on the other side of my back but I love out of state. I know he’d get me fixed right up.
About Dr. Bernie McHugh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
