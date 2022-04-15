Dr. Bernhard Rohrbacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohrbacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernhard Rohrbacher, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernhard Rohrbacher, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus.
Locations
Erie County Medical Center462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 204-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have had wonderful experiences with Dr. Rohrbacher and his office staff Tina and Margie they listen to everything I have to say , very caring and very empathetic they have always gone about and beyond for me. I couldn't ask for a better experience when I was in the worst pain I have ever had.
About Dr. Bernhard Rohrbacher, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1124090006
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Millard Fillmore Hospital - General Surgery
- State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohrbacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohrbacher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Bunion and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohrbacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohrbacher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohrbacher.
