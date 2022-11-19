Dr. Bernhard Ortel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernhard Ortel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernhard Ortel, MD is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIENNA / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9933 Woods Dr Ste 200, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8060
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortel?
I was absolutely shocked that he is no longer with Northshore. No one wants to say where he is now practicing! No one knows & no calls back to say where he is now. Something is very fishy?
About Dr. Bernhard Ortel, MD
- Dermatology
- English, German
- 1245405497
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIENNA / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortel has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ortel speaks German.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.