Dr. Bernhard Heersink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heersink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernhard Heersink, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernhard Heersink, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Dr. Heersink works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sadruddin B. Hemani Mdpc21 Highland Ave Ste 1, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 462-8751
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heersink?
Wonderful Doctor! Had cataract surgery in both eyes and now have 20/20 vision in both. No more glasses/contacts. Great staff, friendly and caring. He is a doctor's Doctor! Love his soft spoken professional demeanor. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Bernhard Heersink, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1033209879
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heersink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heersink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heersink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heersink works at
Dr. Heersink has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heersink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heersink speaks Dutch.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Heersink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heersink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heersink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heersink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.