Dr. Bernhard Brijbag, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Brijbag works at Doctors Hospitalist Group LLC in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.