Dr. Wollschlaeger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernd Wollschlaeger, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernd Wollschlaeger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Wollschlaeger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bernd Wollschlaeger MD PA16899 Ne 15th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 940-8717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wollschlaeger?
Very kind and understanding. Thank you Doctir
About Dr. Bernd Wollschlaeger, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- 1689744583
Education & Certifications
- FRIEDRICH-ALEXANDER-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wollschlaeger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wollschlaeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wollschlaeger works at
Dr. Wollschlaeger speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wollschlaeger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wollschlaeger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wollschlaeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wollschlaeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.