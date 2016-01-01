Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernd Schmidt, MD
Dr. Bernd Schmidt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med U of Hamburg and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Henry A. Chen M.d.5565 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 210, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 460-0312
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Bernd Schmidt, MD
- Urology
- 54 years of experience
- English, German
- Wilmington Med Ctr
- Med U of Hamburg
- Urology
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schmidt speaks German.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
