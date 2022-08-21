Dr. Bernd Raphael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernd Raphael, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernd Raphael, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Louisville Hospital
Dr. Raphael works at
Locations
-
1
Office470 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 368-7270
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raphael?
Doc is the first physician I have ever been to who took the time to know me, and seemed to honestly care about his patients as people, and their well-being. He doesn’t run people through the office as fast as possible after making them wait forever in the lobby. A truly great experience with a truly great doctor. His staff are all amazing. My whole family loves this office.
About Dr. Bernd Raphael, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1255306213
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raphael has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raphael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raphael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raphael works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raphael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raphael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.