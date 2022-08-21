Overview

Dr. Bernd Raphael, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Louisville Hospital



Dr. Raphael works at Optum - Family Medicine in Lehigh Acres, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.