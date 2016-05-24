Dr. Bernardo Vainrub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vainrub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo Vainrub, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernardo Vainrub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Vainrub works at
Locations
Psych Associates Inc20820 W DIXIE HWY, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 933-8433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best diagnostic, most caring and knowledgeable doctor in town!
About Dr. Bernardo Vainrub, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104148956
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vainrub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vainrub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vainrub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vainrub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vainrub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vainrub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.