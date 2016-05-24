See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Bernardo Vainrub, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Bernardo Vainrub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Vainrub works at Gary Sterba MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psych Associates Inc
    20820 W DIXIE HWY, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 933-8433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Bernardo Vainrub, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104148956
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bernardo Vainrub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vainrub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vainrub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vainrub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vainrub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vainrub.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vainrub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vainrub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

