Dr. Bernardo Stein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Stein works at Clearwater Cardiovascular Consultants in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.