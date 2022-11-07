Dr. Bernardo Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernardo Stein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
Clearwater Cardiovascular & Interventional Consultants8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 300, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 394-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient for 15 yrs.He has my absolute confidence
About Dr. Bernardo Stein, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952391518
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Greuntzig Cardivas Ctr/Emory U
- Emory University
- U Natl Autonoma of Mex
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stein speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.