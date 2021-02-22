Dr. Savariego has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernardo Savariego, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernardo Savariego, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U de Valencia.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12550 Biscayne Blvd Ste 209, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 891-7900
Ratings & Reviews
Hea a great doctor, very understanding and compassionate. He loves his job and helping patients out...he definitely saved my life A++++++
About Dr. Bernardo Savariego, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1942376702
Education & Certifications
- U Miami Hosp
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- U de Valencia
- Psychiatry
