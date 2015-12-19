Dr. Bernardo Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernardo Martinez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cuyo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Locations
Bernardo D. Martinez, MD, FACS, Inc.5122 Heatherdowns Blvd Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 392-9620
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the most amazing people I've ever met. He is conservative and treats me like I'm family to him. When another surgeon was going to amputate my leg. Dr.Martinez believed he could save it, and he did!! 3 yrs ago!! I love Dr. Martinez!! He is kind and genuine and honestly wants to do the best he can for his patients!!
About Dr. Bernardo Martinez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538159983
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Universidad Nacional De Cuyo, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
