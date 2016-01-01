Overview

Dr. Bernardo Lucena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Lucena works at FRANCISCAN POINT in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.