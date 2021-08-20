Dr. Bernardo Franssencanovas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franssencanovas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo Franssencanovas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernardo Franssencanovas, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Franssencanovas works at
Locations
-
1
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Surgical Oncology300 Callen Blvd Ste 330, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 577-7550Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Bariatric Surgery1112 N Main St Ste C, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 212-8022Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Surgical Oncology2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 310, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 577-7550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Surgical Oncology125 Doughty St Ste 660, Charleston, SC 29403 Directions (843) 577-7550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franssencanovas?
Dr Franssen saved my life!! He is a true professional and a very caring physician. His bedside manner is impeccable, his dedication to his patients is obvious to anyone, and he truly cares. He has returned me to my family in good health and continues to follow up showing his true concern for his patient. He performed Whipple surgery on me and was completely successful in removing pancreatic cancer during that 9 hour surgery. I can see the drive of Dr Franssen in attacking his patients' diseases "like a pit bull on a pork chop". There are not enough Stars in his rating -- it should be in excess of 10 stars. Thank you, Dr Franssen. You're a man among men!!!
About Dr. Bernardo Franssencanovas, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1811251366
Education & Certifications
- SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franssencanovas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franssencanovas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franssencanovas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franssencanovas works at
Dr. Franssencanovas has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franssencanovas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Franssencanovas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franssencanovas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franssencanovas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franssencanovas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.