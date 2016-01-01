Dr. Bernardo Duarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo Duarte, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernardo Duarte, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Addison, IL. They completed their fellowship with Milton S Hershey Med Ctr-Pe
Locations
Progressive Medical Center1841 W Army Trail Rd, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (630) 472-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bernardo Duarte, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Milton S Hershey Med Ctr-Pe
- Cook Co Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duarte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duarte accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Duarte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duarte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duarte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duarte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.