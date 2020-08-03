Overview

Dr. Bernardo De La Guardia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. De La Guardia works at Woodlands North Houston Heart Center in Conroe, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

