Overview

Dr. Bernardino Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Macneal Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Garcia works at Garcia Life Partners in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.