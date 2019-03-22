Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Celoni works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bernardine A Celoni MD65 N 1st Ave Ste 104, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 445-2233Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Celoni?
Dr. Celoni is the most caring and attentive pediatrician you could ever ask for! I would recommend her wholeheartedly to anyone wishing to have a knowledgeable physician for their child. She is a true professional who is always learning more. My son has special needs and she has been an integral part of his progress and growth. She has given me so many resources to help my son be healthy. Thank you Dr. Celoni! You are truly amazing!
About Dr. Bernardine Celoni, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316958788
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- Usc University Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celoni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Celoni works at
Dr. Celoni speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Celoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Celoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Celoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.