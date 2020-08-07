Dr. Bernard Zaragoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaragoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Zaragoza, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Zaragoza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.
Dr. Zaragoza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Florida Surgical Specialists3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 320, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 755-0111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Broward Health Coral Springs3000 Coral Hills Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 755-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaragoza?
Had a biopsy done today. Dr Zaragoza was amazing. He explained everything and was as gentle as can be. If you have to have a breast biopsy I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Bernard Zaragoza, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1093717944
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaragoza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaragoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaragoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaragoza works at
Dr. Zaragoza has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaragoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaragoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaragoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaragoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaragoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.