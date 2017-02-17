Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO
Overview
Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Locations
Bernard Wolf, DO1315 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 896-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciated the time that Dr Wolf spent with me. Usually when I go to the dr I only get to see the Dr for about 10 minutes but Dr Wolf was really attentive and spent over 30 minutes going over my concerns. In a time where people who have to go to the dr regularly feel like just another number, it was refreshing and showed genuine care. I wish more Doctors were like him!
About Dr. Bernard Wolf, DO
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.