Overview

Dr. Bernard Wayman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Wayman works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.