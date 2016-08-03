See All Neurologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Bernard Ullman, MD

Neurology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bernard Ullman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ullman works at Torrance Memorial Medical Center CAR in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Torrance Memorial Medical Center
    3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 (310) 325-9110
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    George J. Rederich MD Inc.
    520 N Prospect Ave Ste 309, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 (310) 376-9492

Hospital Affiliations
  Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Post-Concussion Syndrome

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 03, 2016
    Dr. Ullman is an amazing Dr. I saw him for the first time last year with problems with my arms and hands. I had been to several other doctors and they could not find out what was wrong with me Dr. Ullman was able to figure it out in no time at all. My problems are work related and I have since filed an claim with my employer with no success. Dr. Ullman always took the time to talk to me and tell me what was going on. His office staff is very friendly and helpful. I just wish he took workers comp
    Mary O. in hawthorne ca. — Aug 03, 2016
    About Dr. Bernard Ullman, MD

    Neurology
    Years of Experience
    44 years of experience
    English
    NPI Number
    1740359058
    Education & Certifications

    THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Ullman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ullman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ullman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ullman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Ullman has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ullman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ullman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ullman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ullman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ullman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

