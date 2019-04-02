See All Urologists in Fountain Valley, CA
Urology
Dr. Bernard Turbow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Turbow works at Bernard A Turbow MD Inc in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bernard Turbow MD Inc
    11100 Warner Ave Ste 102, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-8481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 02, 2019
    He is the best and very knowledgable. My appt.s are on on time and out in 15 min. No waiting.
    — Apr 02, 2019
    About Dr. Bernard Turbow, MD

    • Urology
    • 66 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790721082
    Education & Certifications

    • Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
    • Cook Co Hosp
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern University
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Turbow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turbow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turbow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turbow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turbow works at Bernard A Turbow MD Inc in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Turbow’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Turbow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turbow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turbow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turbow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

