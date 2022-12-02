Overview

Dr. Bernard Topi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from University of Tirana Faculty of Medicine, Tirana, Albania | University of Tirana Faculty of Medicine, Tirana, Albania | Mother Teresa Medical Center, Albania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Topi works at Citrus Neuroscience Institute in Crystal River, FL with other offices in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.