Dr. Bernard Topi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from University of Tirana Faculty of Medicine, Tirana, Albania | University of Tirana Faculty of Medicine, Tirana, Albania | Mother Teresa Medical Center, Albania and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Maimonides Medical Center.
Citrus Neuroscience Institute5606 W Norvell Bryant Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-1802Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Citrus Cardiology Consultants PA, Leesburg, FL308 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 605-1801Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
Having an extensive medical history, 83 years old, I have been to too many doctors that I care to remember. Dr Topi, was excellent in his professional manners, very friendly, good manners, etc. he is probably one of the most pleasant health professional I have dealt with. He has earned my respect and confidence.
- Cardiology
- English, Albanian, Greek, Italian and Spanish
- Maimonides Medical Center | Maimonides Medical Center
- University of Tirana Faculty of Medicine, Tirana, Albania | University of Tirana Faculty of Medicine, Tirana, Albania | Mother Teresa Medical Center, Albania
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
