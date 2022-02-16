Dr. Bernard Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bernard Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Gastro Health - Jupiter Medical Center Campus1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Dr Stein saved my life. He found my cancer and sent me to Miami University for treatment. 10 years ago when I was being treated with interferon, that almost killed me he call me once a week for 3 months to see how I was doing. Great Doc.
About Dr. Bernard Stein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1215019849
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
