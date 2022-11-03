Overview

Dr. Bernard Stark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Stark works at SAINT JOSEPHS HOSPITAL in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.