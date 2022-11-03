Dr. Bernard Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Stark, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Stark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
St. Joseph Hospital4295 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 520-2480
Digiovanna Family Care Center1061 N Broadway Ste 2, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 420-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Litterally saved my Dad's life!
About Dr. Bernard Stark, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1063572113
Education & Certifications
- Nyu/Va Med Ctr
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stark speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.