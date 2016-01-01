Overview

Dr. Bernard Silver, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Silver works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.