Overview

Dr. Bernard Shuster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Shuster works at Shuster Plastic Surgery in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Liposuction and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

