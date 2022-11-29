See All Plastic Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bernard Shuster, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Shuster works at Shuster Plastic Surgery in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Liposuction and Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shuster Plastic Surgery
    4001 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood, FL 33021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Based on 39 ratings
Nov 29, 2022
Dr Shuster recently performed my neck lift and I am beyond thrilled with my results. He totally exceeded my expectations both in terms of my results and the entire process. He didn't try to upsell anything, was thorough in his description of what I could expect and he clearly is both incredibly talented and compassionate. His staff is outstanding as well, and most of them have worked with him many years, a clear indication of how well he manages his business. I highly recommend him, and in fact, my daughter has decided to have a procedure with him as a result.
D. C. — Nov 29, 2022
About Dr. Bernard Shuster, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1790845378
Education & Certifications

  • Stanford University Medical Center
  • Cornell University Medical College
  • BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
