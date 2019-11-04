Dr. Bernard Schanzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schanzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Schanzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Schanzer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Neurological Associates PA700 N Broad St Ste 201, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Directions (908) 352-3097
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very prompt and listens very closely to patient input when making a diagnosis
About Dr. Bernard Schanzer, MD
- Neurology
- 60 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schanzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schanzer accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schanzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schanzer has seen patients for Cluster Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schanzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schanzer speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schanzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schanzer.
