Overview

Dr. Bernard Schanzer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schanzer works at Neurological Associates PA in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cluster Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.