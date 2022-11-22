See All Neurologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Bernard Savella, MD

Neurology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bernard Savella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Downstate Med Ctr

Dr. Savella works at NYU Langoge Nephrology Associates - Bethpage and Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in East Meadow, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Winthrop Neuroscience Associates
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 370, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-4525
    Mineola Office
    156 1st St Ste 207, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 294-9750
    Jason Kreiner MD
    1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 520-3053

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Migraine
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 22, 2022
    I am a patient of Dr. Savella, and I’ve been trying to schedule an appointment to see Dr. Savella again. for the past several months and all I get is an attitude problem and my calls disconnected by his rude and obnoxious staff, Lexi, Justin, and others
    Tony Cannolli — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Bernard Savella, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1720020845
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Downstate Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Long Is Coll Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Savella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savella has seen patients for Tremor and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Savella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

