Dr. Bernard Rust, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University.



Dr. Rust works at Lifetime Dental at San Pedro in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.