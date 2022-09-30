Dr. Bernard Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Rosenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7107 FM 2920 Rd Ste 200, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 580-8086
-
2
Cornerstone Psychiatry Associates P.A.14340 Torrey Chase Blvd Ste 160, Houston, TX 77014 Directions (281) 580-6040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
He's a practical guy and is happy to suggest things to try. I don't see much pretense -- he's as aware as anybody of the limitations of psychiatry, due to the complexity of the brain. But he'll do his best to help. If you are the kind of patient that likes to start with "Back in 1985 ... my mother told me ....." and continue on for an hour or two, maybe Rosenberg is not your guy. If you want results and focus on solutions, he's pretty good.
About Dr. Bernard Rosenberg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1568519601
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.