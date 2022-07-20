Dr. Bernard Rimpel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rimpel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Rimpel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Rimpel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

Locations
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 606-8385Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
OBH Center for Specialized Surgery1 Brookdale Plz Ste 222, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He's thoughtful, caring, and he's interested in the overall healthcare of his patients and family.
About Dr. Bernard Rimpel, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457345589
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rimpel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rimpel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rimpel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rimpel has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rimpel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rimpel speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimpel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimpel.
