Dr. Reen III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard Reen III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bernard Reen III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Mid Carolina Cardiology1718 E 4th St Ste 501, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 347-2011
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best doctor I have ever had. Not only one of the best in Charlotte but has the bedside manner all doctors should strive to have.
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1740288042
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
