Overview

Dr. Bernard Perla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Perla works at Cleveland Eye Care & Surgery, Inc. in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.