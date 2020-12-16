Dr. Bernard Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Perez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Colum Presby Mc/Harkness Ey|Colum-Presby Mc/Harkness Ey
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
Perez Eye Center4506 Wishart Pl, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 588-8209
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was involved in a glaucoma study under Dr. Perez for over 2 years, and his entire staff and himself were such a pleasure to work with. Dr. Perez was professional, and caring for the patient.
About Dr. Bernard Perez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1407837032
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Mc/Harkness Ey|Colum-Presby Mc/Harkness Ey
- Colum Presby/Es Harkness Ey
- Catholic Med Center|Catholic Med Ctr
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Pterygium Surgery, Visual Field Defects and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.