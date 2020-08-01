Overview

Dr. Bernard Ong, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ong works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Henderson in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.