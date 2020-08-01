Dr. Bernard Ong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Ong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Ong, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Locations
Bernard Ong, MD861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 796-7979Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopaedic Surgery8551 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 251, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 796-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews

I highly recommend Dr. Ong to perform knee replacement surgery to anyone. He is very good!. He has done an excellent job on my knee replacement surgery, completely recovered after a month and have no more pain. Nobody should be suffering, this doctor will take care of you believe me!
About Dr. Bernard Ong, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881689206
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Dis
- New York Univ
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ong speaks Spanish.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Ong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.