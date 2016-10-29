Dr. Bernard Nusbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nusbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Nusbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Nusbaum, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
Dr. Nusbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bernard P Nusbaum MD4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 230, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 448-9100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nusbaum?
Wonderful bedside manner and communicates very well- Takes his time with you
About Dr. Bernard Nusbaum, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1184688657
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nusbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nusbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nusbaum works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nusbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nusbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nusbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nusbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.