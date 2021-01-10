Dr. Bernard Munro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Munro, MD
Overview
Dr. Bernard Munro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Munro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Iowa Obgyn Specialists2501 Westown Pkwy Ste 1101, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 267-8300
-
2
Mercyone Des Moines Bariatric Surgery5901 Westown Pkwy Ste 240, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 267-8300
-
3
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 267-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munro?
He delivered 2 of my children. He was so caring and supportive. I still see him for my checkups. I drove over an hour to see him! He’s truly the best there is!
About Dr. Bernard Munro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982684759
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munro works at
Dr. Munro has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Munro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.