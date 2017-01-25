Overview

Dr. Bernard Monderer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Monderer works at Bernard Monderer MD Inc. in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.