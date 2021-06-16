Dr. Bernard Milstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Milstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Milstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Milstein works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Eye Associates1100 Gulf Fwy S Ste 114, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 332-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milstein?
Went in for a dry eye condition. The freeway has construction, but stay one the feeder and parking is easy. Doctor Milstein is absolutely great and his staff is professional and caring. Great doctor, great office!
About Dr. Bernard Milstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932107497
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br
- DC General Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Lafayette College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milstein works at
Dr. Milstein has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milstein speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Milstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.