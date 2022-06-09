Dr. Bernard Melendez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Melendez, DDS
Dr. Bernard Melendez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Goose Creek, SC.
Dr. Melendez works at
Crowfield Dental102 Springhall Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Directions (843) 994-8132
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Called and was given an appointment the next day for a dental concern. Promptly seen by the dental tech and dentist.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
NPI: 1659553980
Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melendez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Melendez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melendez works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.
