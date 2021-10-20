Dr. Bernard Marzilli Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzilli Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Marzilli Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Bernard Marzilli Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.
Locations
Bernard V Marzilli Jr DO60 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marzilli was courteous, responsive and compassionate. He listened and responded to my concerns about my son with helpful advice. My son came home for his appointment feeling encouraged. Dr. Marzilli was referred to us and we are so glad he was. We will use him for our other family members for sure.
About Dr. Bernard Marzilli Jr, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396825931
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marzilli Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marzilli Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marzilli Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzilli Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzilli Jr.
