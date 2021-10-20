Overview

Dr. Bernard Marzilli Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Marzilli Jr works at BERNARD V MARZILLI JR DO in Westerly, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.