See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Markowitz works at LIKER HARLEY R MD OFFICE in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Csi Medical Group
    9675 Brighton Way Ste 350, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 205-5557
  2. 2
    Bhsps LLC
    435 N Roxbury Dr Ste 409, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-0690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Markowitz?

Sep 27, 2022
I had Rhinoplasty and Septoplasty surgery in April of this year. From the consultation, to the surgery and post operative treatment, I felt at ease, informed and valued by Dr. Markowitz and his wonderful staff. The day of the surgery I was a bit anxious, but the anesthesiologist and nurse who assisted Dr. Markowitz, were first rate, and helped to make me comfortable. Not only do I love my new nose, but Dr. Markowitz also repaired a broken bone in my nose that I did not know I had. I now breathe easily, without the decades long pressure in my sinuses, and the headaches that went along with it. It was a great experience and I feel like a new person. I highly recommend Dr. Markowitz and his staff, for anyone interested in cosmetic surgery.
— Sep 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Markowitz to family and friends

Dr. Markowitz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Markowitz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD.

About Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912912346
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Markowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Markowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Markowitz works at LIKER HARLEY R MD OFFICE in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Markowitz’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Bernard Markowitz, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.